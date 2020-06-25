All apartments in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA
525 Lindsay St.
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:35 AM

525 Lindsay St.

525 Lindsay Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 Lindsay Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
525 Lindsay St. Available 07/01/19 Remodeled 3 Bed, 2 Bath with Large Yard + Screened in Porch - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features tons of upgrades. Kitchen was remodeled two years ago and has quartz counters, laminate flooring, recessed lighting, plus stainless stove and refrigerator. Great open floor plan in main living area with new windows throughout that let in natural light. Large screened in front porch opens to fenced backyard. Wood burning fireplace in the living room, air conditioning, washer and dryer, two car garage and much more!

One year lease.
Pets considered with additional deposit.
Tenant pays all utilities.

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE4873153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Lindsay St. have any available units?
525 Lindsay St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 525 Lindsay St. have?
Some of 525 Lindsay St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Lindsay St. currently offering any rent specials?
525 Lindsay St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Lindsay St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Lindsay St. is pet friendly.
Does 525 Lindsay St. offer parking?
Yes, 525 Lindsay St. offers parking.
Does 525 Lindsay St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 Lindsay St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Lindsay St. have a pool?
No, 525 Lindsay St. does not have a pool.
Does 525 Lindsay St. have accessible units?
No, 525 Lindsay St. does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Lindsay St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Lindsay St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Lindsay St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 525 Lindsay St. has units with air conditioning.
