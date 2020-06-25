Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

525 Lindsay St. Available 07/01/19 Remodeled 3 Bed, 2 Bath with Large Yard + Screened in Porch - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features tons of upgrades. Kitchen was remodeled two years ago and has quartz counters, laminate flooring, recessed lighting, plus stainless stove and refrigerator. Great open floor plan in main living area with new windows throughout that let in natural light. Large screened in front porch opens to fenced backyard. Wood burning fireplace in the living room, air conditioning, washer and dryer, two car garage and much more!



One year lease.

Pets considered with additional deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



(RLNE4873153)