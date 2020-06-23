All apartments in El Cajon
444 S S Anza St
444 S S Anza St

444 S Anza St · No Longer Available
Location

444 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
guest parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Town Home in El Cajon off Anza and Washington. Located in the complex Anza Palms with a community pool and 1 assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 S S Anza St have any available units?
444 S S Anza St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 444 S S Anza St have?
Some of 444 S S Anza St's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 S S Anza St currently offering any rent specials?
444 S S Anza St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 S S Anza St pet-friendly?
No, 444 S S Anza St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 444 S S Anza St offer parking?
Yes, 444 S S Anza St does offer parking.
Does 444 S S Anza St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 S S Anza St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 S S Anza St have a pool?
Yes, 444 S S Anza St has a pool.
Does 444 S S Anza St have accessible units?
No, 444 S S Anza St does not have accessible units.
Does 444 S S Anza St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 S S Anza St has units with dishwashers.
Does 444 S S Anza St have units with air conditioning?
No, 444 S S Anza St does not have units with air conditioning.
