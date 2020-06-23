Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Town Home in El Cajon off Anza and Washington. Located in the complex Anza Palms with a community pool and 1 assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 444 S S Anza St have any available units?
444 S S Anza St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 444 S S Anza St have?
Some of 444 S S Anza St's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 S S Anza St currently offering any rent specials?
444 S S Anza St isn't currently offering any rent specials.