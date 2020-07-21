434 Richfield Avenue #3

Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Newly upgraded 2 bedroom 2 baths Condo with Garage - Great location! Off El Cajon Blvd and Palm Ave

Schools, Parks, Lakes and many many more

This great location offers everything you are looking for

Within reach there is El Cajon Transit Center, Greyhound Bus stop

Drive along Marshall you can go to the shopping district along Fletcher parkway

Drive further East is Santee area like Guyama and Mission Gorge Road

Grante Hills, Hillsada, La Mesa is our neighboring city

Lake Murray in Del Cerro is within reach

Go further west is Mission Valley, Mission Bay, Fashion Valley area

Going to downtown is easy and quick, get onto 8, 125 and then 94



Great Floor Plan

Dinning area is just next to kitchen

Spacious Living room with fireplace

2 good size bedrooms with 1 master suite

Full wall size closet is just a rare found

Great views from your bedrooms

Well managed community with sitting area

Full size Laundry machine is inside your own garage, no need to share!

Good size garage offers plenty of storage space

1 Garage parking and 1 assigned parking

You have to see to appreciate all!



Seeing is believing. Call today

Top Notch Realty Inc

858-715-0688 or

text us at 619-560-7199

to let us know the best time to show you this gorgeous unit



