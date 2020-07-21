434 Richfield Avenue #3

Amenities
Newly upgraded 2 bedroom 2 baths Condo with Garage - Great location! Off El Cajon Blvd and Palm Ave
Schools, Parks, Lakes and many many more
This great location offers everything you are looking for
Within reach there is El Cajon Transit Center, Greyhound Bus stop
Drive along Marshall you can go to the shopping district along Fletcher parkway
Drive further East is Santee area like Guyama and Mission Gorge Road
Grante Hills, Hillsada, La Mesa is our neighboring city
Lake Murray in Del Cerro is within reach
Go further west is Mission Valley, Mission Bay, Fashion Valley area
Going to downtown is easy and quick, get onto 8, 125 and then 94
Great Floor Plan
Dinning area is just next to kitchen
Spacious Living room with fireplace
2 good size bedrooms with 1 master suite
Full wall size closet is just a rare found
Great views from your bedrooms
Well managed community with sitting area
Full size Laundry machine is inside your own garage, no need to share!
Good size garage offers plenty of storage space
1 Garage parking and 1 assigned parking
You have to see to appreciate all!
(RLNE5210337)