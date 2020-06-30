390 E. Madison Ave. #A

Amenities

2 BEDROOM 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE W/ADDITIONAL PARKING! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! EXTRA LARGE! LIGHT AND BRIGHT! - Call today to take advantage of this INCREDIBLE offer!!! This large 2 bedroom condo situated right off the 8 freeway at Madison Avenue. You'll be impressed by the luxury features in this home. Travertine throughout the unit brightens up the space and creates a style unique from what you'll find in the area.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Air conditioning

- Living Room

- Central Heat

- Travertine floor

- No Carpet

- Dining room

- Garage and Carport parking

- Laundry hook ups - inside

- Master closet with Built in shelving and drawers

- 2 Full Baths

- 3 Separate Private Patios



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Sorry, No Pets

- Tenant to pay SDGE,Cable, Internet

- Owner is responsible for Gardner, water, sewer & trash

- Tenant must carry renters insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



