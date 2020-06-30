All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

390 E. Madison Ave. #A

390 East Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

390 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
internet access
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE W/ADDITIONAL PARKING! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! EXTRA LARGE! LIGHT AND BRIGHT! - Call today to take advantage of this INCREDIBLE offer!!! This large 2 bedroom condo situated right off the 8 freeway at Madison Avenue. You'll be impressed by the luxury features in this home. Travertine throughout the unit brightens up the space and creates a style unique from what you'll find in the area.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Air conditioning
- Living Room
- Central Heat
- Travertine floor
- No Carpet
- Dining room
- Garage and Carport parking
- Laundry hook ups - inside
- Master closet with Built in shelving and drawers
- 2 Full Baths
- 3 Separate Private Patios

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Sorry, No Pets
- Tenant to pay SDGE,Cable, Internet
- Owner is responsible for Gardner, water, sewer & trash
- Tenant must carry renters insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Beyond Property Management, Inc.
(858) 222-HOME (4663)
CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2367374)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 E. Madison Ave. #A have any available units?
390 E. Madison Ave. #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 390 E. Madison Ave. #A have?
Some of 390 E. Madison Ave. #A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 E. Madison Ave. #A currently offering any rent specials?
390 E. Madison Ave. #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 E. Madison Ave. #A pet-friendly?
No, 390 E. Madison Ave. #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 390 E. Madison Ave. #A offer parking?
Yes, 390 E. Madison Ave. #A offers parking.
Does 390 E. Madison Ave. #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 E. Madison Ave. #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 E. Madison Ave. #A have a pool?
No, 390 E. Madison Ave. #A does not have a pool.
Does 390 E. Madison Ave. #A have accessible units?
No, 390 E. Madison Ave. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 390 E. Madison Ave. #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 E. Madison Ave. #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 390 E. Madison Ave. #A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 390 E. Madison Ave. #A has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
