389 Shady Lane Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking internet access

Now Showing!!!

Move in before the Holidays this year!!! Single family home feel, inviting, well maintained 2 bed, 2.5 bath 1050 sq. ft. home. Brand New Central AC for cold days and nights all year round. An open bright floor plan, large enclosed private patio, balcony off master bedroom, downstairs bathroom, upstairs indoor laundry space, one car GARAGE plus one assigned space and visitor parking. Near various shopping, restaurants, and schools!



Sorry, NO PETS at this time. 1 Year Lease Required. Renter's Insurance Required. Credit and Background Check. No Evictions on record accepted.