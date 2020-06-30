All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:57 AM

389 Shady Lane Unit D

389 Shady Lane · No Longer Available
Location

389 Shady Lane, El Cajon, CA 92021
El Cajon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
Now Showing!!!
Move in before the Holidays this year!!! Single family home feel, inviting, well maintained 2 bed, 2.5 bath 1050 sq. ft. home. Brand New Central AC for cold days and nights all year round. An open bright floor plan, large enclosed private patio, balcony off master bedroom, downstairs bathroom, upstairs indoor laundry space, one car GARAGE plus one assigned space and visitor parking. Near various shopping, restaurants, and schools!

Sorry, NO PETS at this time. 1 Year Lease Required. Renter's Insurance Required. Credit and Background Check. No Evictions on record accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 Shady Lane Unit D have any available units?
389 Shady Lane Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 389 Shady Lane Unit D have?
Some of 389 Shady Lane Unit D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 Shady Lane Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
389 Shady Lane Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 Shady Lane Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 389 Shady Lane Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 389 Shady Lane Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 389 Shady Lane Unit D offers parking.
Does 389 Shady Lane Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 389 Shady Lane Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 Shady Lane Unit D have a pool?
No, 389 Shady Lane Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 389 Shady Lane Unit D have accessible units?
No, 389 Shady Lane Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 389 Shady Lane Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 389 Shady Lane Unit D has units with dishwashers.
Does 389 Shady Lane Unit D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 389 Shady Lane Unit D has units with air conditioning.

