345 Connecticut Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bed-2.5 Bath Two Story Townhouse in El Cajon - Two story townhouse in El Cajon, gated community. Located within minutes to shopping, dining, schools and freeway access.



This property comes with new laminate flooring throughout, the kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The appliances are an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Small dining area.



The family room has a gas fireplace, central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans. All bedrooms upstairs, there is a washer and dryer available for tenants use. Front porch are, parking available in the 2-car garage. Gated Community. Solar panel (tenant to pay $150 flat rate fee for electricity).



Rental insurance required upon move in. Small pet okay on approval (Under 30 lbs.) No Smoking.



Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



