El Cajon, CA
345 Connecticut Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

345 Connecticut Ave.

345 Connecticut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

345 Connecticut Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed-2.5 Bath Two Story Townhouse in El Cajon - Two story townhouse in El Cajon, gated community. Located within minutes to shopping, dining, schools and freeway access.

This property comes with new laminate flooring throughout, the kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The appliances are an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Small dining area.

The family room has a gas fireplace, central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans. All bedrooms upstairs, there is a washer and dryer available for tenants use. Front porch are, parking available in the 2-car garage. Gated Community. Solar panel (tenant to pay $150 flat rate fee for electricity).

Rental insurance required upon move in. Small pet okay on approval (Under 30 lbs.) No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5474458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Connecticut Ave. have any available units?
345 Connecticut Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 345 Connecticut Ave. have?
Some of 345 Connecticut Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Connecticut Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
345 Connecticut Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Connecticut Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Connecticut Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 345 Connecticut Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 345 Connecticut Ave. offers parking.
Does 345 Connecticut Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 Connecticut Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Connecticut Ave. have a pool?
No, 345 Connecticut Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 345 Connecticut Ave. have accessible units?
No, 345 Connecticut Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Connecticut Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 Connecticut Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Connecticut Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 345 Connecticut Ave. has units with air conditioning.

