All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 237 E. Camden Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
237 E. Camden Ave
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

237 E. Camden Ave

237 East Camden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

237 East Camden Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 Bed-1 Bath Single Story Duplex in El Cajon - Single story duplex located in El Cajon.

This duplex has carpet and linoleum flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove and refrigerator. There is a family room with wall air conditioning and wall heating.

This property has washer and dryer hook-ups, fenced front and backyard with a patio. 1-off street parking space along with street parking available.

Renters insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash and Sewer Paid. Pets okay on approval. (some breed restrictions may apply) Sorry No Reptiles. No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4084949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 E. Camden Ave have any available units?
237 E. Camden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 237 E. Camden Ave have?
Some of 237 E. Camden Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 E. Camden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
237 E. Camden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 E. Camden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 E. Camden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 237 E. Camden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 237 E. Camden Ave offers parking.
Does 237 E. Camden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 E. Camden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 E. Camden Ave have a pool?
No, 237 E. Camden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 237 E. Camden Ave have accessible units?
No, 237 E. Camden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 237 E. Camden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 E. Camden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 E. Camden Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 237 E. Camden Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Sunset Gardens
848 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street
El Cajon, CA 92021
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College