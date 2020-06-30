237 E. Camden Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1 Bed-1 Bath Single Story Duplex in El Cajon - Single story duplex located in El Cajon.



This duplex has carpet and linoleum flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove and refrigerator. There is a family room with wall air conditioning and wall heating.



This property has washer and dryer hook-ups, fenced front and backyard with a patio. 1-off street parking space along with street parking available.



Renters insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash and Sewer Paid. Pets okay on approval. (some breed restrictions may apply) Sorry No Reptiles. No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



