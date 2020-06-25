All apartments in El Cajon
2168 Hillslake Dr.
2168 Hillslake Dr

2168 Hillslake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2168 Hillslake Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
alarm system
microwave
2168 Hillslake Dr Available 07/01/19 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in Fletcher Hills Highlands - Single Story Home in the Fletcher Hills Highlands neighborhood conveniently located close to the 125 freeway and Grossmont College.

Relax in the fenced backyard under the wood pergola while enjoying the well-manicured, drought-tolerant landscaping.

This home has both a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and an informal family room next to the kitchen. The kitchen provides all the appliances, including a large side-by-side refrigerator, electric cook-top, double wall oven, dishwasher, microwave and trash compactor. There's plenty of room for storage in the kitchen cabinets as well as the built in china cabinet in the dining room.

A Washer and Dryer are provided for the tenants convenience but will not be warrantied by the owner. Tenants have the option of activating the alarm system for their use. Parking is allowed in the driveway or the 3-car garage (sorry, no boats or RV's allowed per HOA regulations).

Rental insurance is required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

