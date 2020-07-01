190 Chambers Street #12

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool

$500 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT - Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in gated community! - Qualified tenants will enjoy $500 off their first months rent for a lease commencing before April 15 2020. Don't miss this one! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, ground floor unit, brand new paint and carpet, and it's ready now! This is a gated Community with a pool and gym! A/C. Washer and dryer in unit! 2 assigned parking spaces, one right in front of the unit! Trash is included. Easy access to the 8 and 67. Small pets considered.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf



