El Cajon, CA
190 Chambers Street #12
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

190 Chambers Street #12

190 Chambers St · No Longer Available
Location

190 Chambers St, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
$500 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT - Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in gated community! - Qualified tenants will enjoy $500 off their first months rent for a lease commencing before April 15 2020. Don't miss this one! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, ground floor unit, brand new paint and carpet, and it's ready now! This is a gated Community with a pool and gym! A/C. Washer and dryer in unit! 2 assigned parking spaces, one right in front of the unit! Trash is included. Easy access to the 8 and 67. Small pets considered.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

(RLNE5670439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Chambers Street #12 have any available units?
190 Chambers Street #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 190 Chambers Street #12 have?
Some of 190 Chambers Street #12's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Chambers Street #12 currently offering any rent specials?
190 Chambers Street #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Chambers Street #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 190 Chambers Street #12 is pet friendly.
Does 190 Chambers Street #12 offer parking?
Yes, 190 Chambers Street #12 offers parking.
Does 190 Chambers Street #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 Chambers Street #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Chambers Street #12 have a pool?
Yes, 190 Chambers Street #12 has a pool.
Does 190 Chambers Street #12 have accessible units?
No, 190 Chambers Street #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Chambers Street #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Chambers Street #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Chambers Street #12 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 190 Chambers Street #12 has units with air conditioning.

