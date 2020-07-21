186 North Sunshine Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Cute 2Br/1Ba Centrally Located Triplex with New Flooring and Freshly Painted Interior - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bathroom triplex located in the heart of El Cajon with brand new flooring throughout and a freshly painted interior. Nice size living room with built in wall AC unit. Efficient kitchen with plenty of cabinetry with refrigerator provided. Fenced backyard with separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools, public transportation and freeway access. Owner pays water/sewer and trash. Cats OK, sorry NO dogs allowed. Tenant must have and provide proof of renter's insurance for duration of tenancy. Street parking only.



****NOTE ABOUT OUR ADS - IF THERE IS NO CONTACT INFORMATION IT IS FALSE - ALL OF OUR ADS HAVE OUR CONTACT INFORMATION****



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.



**** ALL VOICE MAILS WILL BE RETURNED HOWEVER EMAILS MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO HIGH VOLUME. PLEASE ALLOW UP TO 24 HRS FOR ALL REPLIES ****



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5042092)