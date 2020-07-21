All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

186 North Sunshine Street

186 N Sunshine Ave · No Longer Available
Location

186 N Sunshine Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Cute 2Br/1Ba Centrally Located Triplex with New Flooring and Freshly Painted Interior - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bathroom triplex located in the heart of El Cajon with brand new flooring throughout and a freshly painted interior. Nice size living room with built in wall AC unit. Efficient kitchen with plenty of cabinetry with refrigerator provided. Fenced backyard with separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools, public transportation and freeway access. Owner pays water/sewer and trash. Cats OK, sorry NO dogs allowed. Tenant must have and provide proof of renter's insurance for duration of tenancy. Street parking only.

****NOTE ABOUT OUR ADS - IF THERE IS NO CONTACT INFORMATION IT IS FALSE - ALL OF OUR ADS HAVE OUR CONTACT INFORMATION****

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.

**** ALL VOICE MAILS WILL BE RETURNED HOWEVER EMAILS MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO HIGH VOLUME. PLEASE ALLOW UP TO 24 HRS FOR ALL REPLIES ****

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5042092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 North Sunshine Street have any available units?
186 North Sunshine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 186 North Sunshine Street have?
Some of 186 North Sunshine Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 North Sunshine Street currently offering any rent specials?
186 North Sunshine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 North Sunshine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 186 North Sunshine Street is pet friendly.
Does 186 North Sunshine Street offer parking?
No, 186 North Sunshine Street does not offer parking.
Does 186 North Sunshine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 186 North Sunshine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 North Sunshine Street have a pool?
No, 186 North Sunshine Street does not have a pool.
Does 186 North Sunshine Street have accessible units?
No, 186 North Sunshine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 186 North Sunshine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 186 North Sunshine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 186 North Sunshine Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 186 North Sunshine Street has units with air conditioning.
