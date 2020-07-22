1684 Arnheim Ct.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated coffee bar

Arboleda Hills 3 Bed/2 Bath in El Cajon - Located in the popular Arboleda Hills neighborhood of El Cajon this 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac but close to nearby shopping and freeway access at Greenfield Drive. Nearby schools: St. Kieran's, W.D Hall Elementary, Greenfield Middle School, and Granite Hills High School. Nearby stores include 99 Cents Only and Albertsons/Sav On. Nearby coffee shops include 7-Eleven, McDonald's and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, Janet's Cafe, China Panda Garden, Taste of the Himalayas and Subway.



~3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom

~2 Car Garage

~Fenced yard with citrus trees- Peach, Mandarin Orange and Lemon

~New Kitchen Appliances

~New kitchen counter-tops

~New custom paint throughout

~Fireplace

~Washer/Dryer Hookups in garage

~Two living areas



