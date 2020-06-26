Amenities
1600 Zephyr Ave Available 07/30/19 El Cajon 3BR 2BA House-Open/Airy Plan-Vaulted Ceilings-Fireplace-Large Master w/2 Closets-A/C and Fans-W/D-Garage-Pets OK-Fenced Yard - ******Available July 30th*******
Located in El Cajon
1600 Zephyr Ave.
El Cajon, CA 92021
CROSS STREETS: Olive Hills Avenue and Meadow Road
3 Bedrooms
2 Baths
Estimated 1447 sq. ft.
House
1 Story
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven - Gas
Built-in Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliances
White Tile Countertops
Breakfast Bar
Lots of Cabinet Space
Tile Flooring
Open/Airy Floor Plan
Vaulted Ceilings
Large Living Room
Fireplace-Gas
Large Master Bedroom
2 Closets in Master
Ceiling Fans in 2 Bedrooms
Double Vanity Sinks - Bathrooms
Tub/Shower Combination
Tile Flooring - Bathrooms
A/C & Heat
Ceiling Fans
Washer & Dryer - Garage
2 Car Garage
Built-in Cabinets - Garage
Large Fenced Backyard w/ Patio
CLOSE TO:
Interstate 8
Restaurants
Shopping
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Trash
Phone/Cable
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2525.00
PET INFORMATION:
Dog or Cat - 2 Max 45Lbs or Less
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
