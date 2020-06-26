All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 1600 Zephyr Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1600 Zephyr Ave
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

1600 Zephyr Ave

1600 Zephyr Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1600 Zephyr Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1600 Zephyr Ave Available 07/30/19 El Cajon 3BR 2BA House-Open/Airy Plan-Vaulted Ceilings-Fireplace-Large Master w/2 Closets-A/C and Fans-W/D-Garage-Pets OK-Fenced Yard - ******Available July 30th*******

***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com. Please call if a Facetime tour is needed***

Located in El Cajon

1600 Zephyr Ave.
El Cajon, CA 92021

CROSS STREETS: Olive Hills Avenue and Meadow Road

3 Bedrooms
2 Baths
Estimated 1447 sq. ft.
House
1 Story

Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven - Gas
Built-in Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliances
White Tile Countertops
Breakfast Bar
Lots of Cabinet Space
Tile Flooring

Open/Airy Floor Plan
Vaulted Ceilings
Large Living Room
Fireplace-Gas
Large Master Bedroom
2 Closets in Master
Ceiling Fans in 2 Bedrooms
Double Vanity Sinks - Bathrooms
Tub/Shower Combination
Tile Flooring - Bathrooms

A/C & Heat
Ceiling Fans
Washer & Dryer - Garage
2 Car Garage
Built-in Cabinets - Garage
Large Fenced Backyard w/ Patio

CLOSE TO:
Interstate 8
Restaurants
Shopping

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Trash
Phone/Cable

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2525.00

PET INFORMATION:
Dog or Cat - 2 Max 45Lbs or Less
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE2482640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Zephyr Ave have any available units?
1600 Zephyr Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1600 Zephyr Ave have?
Some of 1600 Zephyr Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Zephyr Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Zephyr Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Zephyr Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Zephyr Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Zephyr Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Zephyr Ave offers parking.
Does 1600 Zephyr Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Zephyr Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Zephyr Ave have a pool?
No, 1600 Zephyr Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Zephyr Ave have accessible units?
No, 1600 Zephyr Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Zephyr Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Zephyr Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Zephyr Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1600 Zephyr Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Emerald Avenue
367 Emerald Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College