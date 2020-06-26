Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1600 Zephyr Ave Available 07/30/19 El Cajon 3BR 2BA House-Open/Airy Plan-Vaulted Ceilings-Fireplace-Large Master w/2 Closets-A/C and Fans-W/D-Garage-Pets OK-Fenced Yard - ******Available July 30th*******



***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com. Please call if a Facetime tour is needed***



Located in El Cajon



1600 Zephyr Ave.

El Cajon, CA 92021



CROSS STREETS: Olive Hills Avenue and Meadow Road



3 Bedrooms

2 Baths

Estimated 1447 sq. ft.

House

1 Story



Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove/Oven - Gas

Built-in Microwave

Stainless Steel Appliances

White Tile Countertops

Breakfast Bar

Lots of Cabinet Space

Tile Flooring



Open/Airy Floor Plan

Vaulted Ceilings

Large Living Room

Fireplace-Gas

Large Master Bedroom

2 Closets in Master

Ceiling Fans in 2 Bedrooms

Double Vanity Sinks - Bathrooms

Tub/Shower Combination

Tile Flooring - Bathrooms



A/C & Heat

Ceiling Fans

Washer & Dryer - Garage

2 Car Garage

Built-in Cabinets - Garage

Large Fenced Backyard w/ Patio



CLOSE TO:

Interstate 8

Restaurants

Shopping



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Water/Sewer

Trash

Phone/Cable



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2525.00



PET INFORMATION:

Dog or Cat - 2 Max 45Lbs or Less

Pet Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE2482640)