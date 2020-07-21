1163 Eucalyptus Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This single-family home is completely upgraded inside with beautiful hardwood floors in large living room, dining room, bedrooms and hallways, granite counter tops in kitchen with newer maple-stained wood cabinetry, stainless appliances including refrigerator with in-door water and ice, gas range/oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Master bedroom is spacious with closet system in walk-in closet and modern master bath with dual granite and white wood vanities, tub with tile surround and separate glass and tile shower enclosure. French doors lead from the Master Bedroom to the large deck, backyard and detached garage. Second bedroom is about 13x13. Hall bath is also upgraded with modern tile surrounding tub/shower combination and vanity cabinet. Other features include tab-top curtains and ceiling fans throughout, laundry room with hookups, extra-large partially fenced yard, tankless water heater, and extra-large garage would fit 2 large vehicles plus lots of storage area or 4 small vehicles (2x tandem). No pets are allowed. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 10/14/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

