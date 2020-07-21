All apartments in El Cajon
1163 Eucalyptus Drive

1163 Eucalyptus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1163 Eucalyptus Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This single-family home is completely upgraded inside with beautiful hardwood floors in large living room, dining room, bedrooms and hallways, granite counter tops in kitchen with newer maple-stained wood cabinetry, stainless appliances including refrigerator with in-door water and ice, gas range/oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Master bedroom is spacious with closet system in walk-in closet and modern master bath with dual granite and white wood vanities, tub with tile surround and separate glass and tile shower enclosure. French doors lead from the Master Bedroom to the large deck, backyard and detached garage. Second bedroom is about 13x13. Hall bath is also upgraded with modern tile surrounding tub/shower combination and vanity cabinet. Other features include tab-top curtains and ceiling fans throughout, laundry room with hookups, extra-large partially fenced yard, tankless water heater, and extra-large garage would fit 2 large vehicles plus lots of storage area or 4 small vehicles (2x tandem). No pets are allowed. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 10/14/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 Eucalyptus Drive have any available units?
1163 Eucalyptus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1163 Eucalyptus Drive have?
Some of 1163 Eucalyptus Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 Eucalyptus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1163 Eucalyptus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 Eucalyptus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1163 Eucalyptus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1163 Eucalyptus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1163 Eucalyptus Drive offers parking.
Does 1163 Eucalyptus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1163 Eucalyptus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 Eucalyptus Drive have a pool?
No, 1163 Eucalyptus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1163 Eucalyptus Drive have accessible units?
No, 1163 Eucalyptus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 Eucalyptus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1163 Eucalyptus Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1163 Eucalyptus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1163 Eucalyptus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
