6033 Rosewood Way

A beautiful single family house in famous community ---The Lodge. This beautiful home of 2,325 square feet of open floor plan features, 4 huge bedrooms, 3 upgraded bathrooms, 2 car garage with his and her's walk in closets. The kitchen features plenty of cabinetry for storage, and has direct access to the backyard! This community is conveniently located near the I-15, Hwy. 91, Hwy. 71 and the 60 Hwy. Walking distance to shopping district, dining and entertainment at Eastvale Gateway shopping center. Community recreation center with kitchen, fitness center, study room, swimming pool and spa all inclusive. Recreation center Included with rent and HOA fees are also included. Part of the acclaimed Corona-Norco Unified excellent School District.