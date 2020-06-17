All apartments in Eastvale
Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:59 AM

6033 Rosewood Way

6033 Rosewood Way · (951) 316-8508
Location

6033 Rosewood Way, Eastvale, CA 92880

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2325 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
A beautiful single family house in famous community ---The Lodge. This beautiful home of 2,325 square feet of open floor plan features, 4 huge bedrooms, 3 upgraded bathrooms, 2 car garage with his and her's walk in closets. The kitchen features plenty of cabinetry for storage, and has direct access to the backyard! This community is conveniently located near the I-15, Hwy. 91, Hwy. 71 and the 60 Hwy. Walking distance to shopping district, dining and entertainment at Eastvale Gateway shopping center. Community recreation center with kitchen, fitness center, study room, swimming pool and spa all inclusive. Recreation center Included with rent and HOA fees are also included. Part of the acclaimed Corona-Norco Unified excellent School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6033 Rosewood Way have any available units?
6033 Rosewood Way has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6033 Rosewood Way have?
Some of 6033 Rosewood Way's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6033 Rosewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
6033 Rosewood Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6033 Rosewood Way pet-friendly?
No, 6033 Rosewood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastvale.
Does 6033 Rosewood Way offer parking?
Yes, 6033 Rosewood Way does offer parking.
Does 6033 Rosewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6033 Rosewood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6033 Rosewood Way have a pool?
Yes, 6033 Rosewood Way has a pool.
Does 6033 Rosewood Way have accessible units?
No, 6033 Rosewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6033 Rosewood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6033 Rosewood Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6033 Rosewood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6033 Rosewood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
