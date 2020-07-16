5879 Silveira Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub new construction

Must See! This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathrooms home is Energy Star certified and the best school district in city of Eastvale. Picture walking into this open floor plan that flooring downstairs and entertaining in your elegant kitchen which boasts granite counter tops and island with an abundance of counter space, cabinets, pantry and stainless steel appliances to complete this chefs dream.The bathrooms have beautiful cultured marble counter tops and the master bath features a soaking tub and standing shower. You will love this new home which is located in the gorgeous KB Home Community called Elation at The Lodge where you'll enjoy all the amenities which include a clubhouse, Junior Olympic size pool, spa, modern fitness center & much more. This brand new home is ready to move in. It's located close to shopping and the 15, 60, 91 & 71 Freeways.Don't miss this great opportunity!