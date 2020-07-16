All apartments in Eastvale
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:30 PM

5879 Silveira Street

5879 Silveira St · No Longer Available
Location

5879 Silveira St, Eastvale, CA 92880

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Must See! This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathrooms home is Energy Star certified and the best school district in city of Eastvale. Picture walking into this open floor plan that flooring downstairs and entertaining in your elegant kitchen which boasts granite counter tops and island with an abundance of counter space, cabinets, pantry and stainless steel appliances to complete this chefs dream.The bathrooms have beautiful cultured marble counter tops and the master bath features a soaking tub and standing shower. You will love this new home which is located in the gorgeous KB Home Community called Elation at The Lodge where you'll enjoy all the amenities which include a clubhouse, Junior Olympic size pool, spa, modern fitness center & much more. This brand new home is ready to move in. It's located close to shopping and the 15, 60, 91 & 71 Freeways.Don't miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5879 Silveira Street have any available units?
5879 Silveira Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastvale, CA.
What amenities does 5879 Silveira Street have?
Some of 5879 Silveira Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5879 Silveira Street currently offering any rent specials?
5879 Silveira Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5879 Silveira Street pet-friendly?
No, 5879 Silveira Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastvale.
Does 5879 Silveira Street offer parking?
Yes, 5879 Silveira Street offers parking.
Does 5879 Silveira Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5879 Silveira Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5879 Silveira Street have a pool?
Yes, 5879 Silveira Street has a pool.
Does 5879 Silveira Street have accessible units?
No, 5879 Silveira Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5879 Silveira Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5879 Silveira Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5879 Silveira Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5879 Silveira Street does not have units with air conditioning.
