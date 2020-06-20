Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

8492 Valencia Street Available 07/10/20 Great Dublin Neighborhood! | 8492 Valencia Street, Dublin - Spacious room sizes, large yard and great condition. Easy access to shops, schools and Highway 680.



AVAILABILITY

- July 10, 2020

- Tours by Appointment Only

- Please Do Not Disturb Occupants



PROPERTY FEATURES

- 3 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathroom

- Dishwasher

- Front and Back Yard,

- Laundry Hook Ups,

- Garage



CONVENIENTLY LOCATED

- Close to Dublin Elementary School

- Near banks, gas station, eateries and restaurants

- Closest Grocery Stores: Lucky & Walmart



LEASE TERMS

- 1 Year Minimum

- Rent: $3,550

- Deposit: $3,700

- Credit / Background Check Required



APPLICATION FEE:

- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo

- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com

- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult

- Each adult must fill out an application



INTERESTED?

- Please call Heritage Realty at (650) 349-9300



VISIT OUR WEBSITE

- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com



FAQ’S (IF APPLICABLE)

- No Pets



DRE#00365928



