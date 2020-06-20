All apartments in Dublin
8492 Valencia Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

8492 Valencia Street

8492 Valencia Street · (650) 349-9300
Location

8492 Valencia Street, Dublin, CA 94568
San Ramon Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8492 Valencia Street · Avail. Jul 10

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8492 Valencia Street Available 07/10/20 Great Dublin Neighborhood! | 8492 Valencia Street, Dublin - Spacious room sizes, large yard and great condition. Easy access to shops, schools and Highway 680.

AVAILABILITY
- July 10, 2020
- Tours by Appointment Only
- Please Do Not Disturb Occupants

PROPERTY FEATURES
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathroom
- Dishwasher
- Front and Back Yard,
- Laundry Hook Ups,
- Garage

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED
- Close to Dublin Elementary School
- Near banks, gas station, eateries and restaurants
- Closest Grocery Stores: Lucky & Walmart

LEASE TERMS
- 1 Year Minimum
- Rent: $3,550
- Deposit: $3,700
- Credit / Background Check Required

APPLICATION FEE:
- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo
- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult
- Each adult must fill out an application

INTERESTED?
- Please call Heritage Realty at (650) 349-9300

VISIT OUR WEBSITE
- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com

FAQ’S (IF APPLICABLE)
- No Pets

DRE#00365928

(RLNE4150128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8492 Valencia Street have any available units?
8492 Valencia Street has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8492 Valencia Street currently offering any rent specials?
8492 Valencia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8492 Valencia Street pet-friendly?
No, 8492 Valencia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 8492 Valencia Street offer parking?
Yes, 8492 Valencia Street does offer parking.
Does 8492 Valencia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8492 Valencia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8492 Valencia Street have a pool?
No, 8492 Valencia Street does not have a pool.
Does 8492 Valencia Street have accessible units?
No, 8492 Valencia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8492 Valencia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8492 Valencia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8492 Valencia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8492 Valencia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
