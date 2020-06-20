Amenities
8492 Valencia Street Available 07/10/20 Great Dublin Neighborhood! | 8492 Valencia Street, Dublin - Spacious room sizes, large yard and great condition. Easy access to shops, schools and Highway 680.
AVAILABILITY
- July 10, 2020
- Tours by Appointment Only
- Please Do Not Disturb Occupants
PROPERTY FEATURES
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathroom
- Dishwasher
- Front and Back Yard,
- Laundry Hook Ups,
- Garage
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED
- Close to Dublin Elementary School
- Near banks, gas station, eateries and restaurants
- Closest Grocery Stores: Lucky & Walmart
LEASE TERMS
- 1 Year Minimum
- Rent: $3,550
- Deposit: $3,700
- Credit / Background Check Required
APPLICATION FEE:
- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo
- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult
- Each adult must fill out an application
INTERESTED?
- Please call Heritage Realty at (650) 349-9300
VISIT OUR WEBSITE
- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
FAQ’S (IF APPLICABLE)
- No Pets
DRE#00365928
(RLNE4150128)