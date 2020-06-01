All apartments in Dublin
7592 San Sabana Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

7592 San Sabana Rd.

7592 San Sabana Road · (925) 560-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7592 San Sabana Road, Dublin, CA 94568
West Dublin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7592 San Sabana Rd. · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SILVERGATE WEST DUBLIN Single Story 3 bedroom, 2 bath Home on tree lined street - Stunning updated home with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Lovely spacious kitchen with modern appliances and adjoining dining room. Family room with fireplace and sliding glass door that leads to the large back yard with gardener included! Great location walk to shops, restaurants, Shannon Park, BART and schools.

One Year Lease. Washer/Dryer Hook-ups only. Tenant pays all utilities. No Smoking.

Please call Summit Properties Group at 925-560-1100 to view. Available mid June.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7592 San Sabana Rd. have any available units?
7592 San Sabana Rd. has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7592 San Sabana Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
7592 San Sabana Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7592 San Sabana Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 7592 San Sabana Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 7592 San Sabana Rd. offer parking?
No, 7592 San Sabana Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 7592 San Sabana Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7592 San Sabana Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7592 San Sabana Rd. have a pool?
No, 7592 San Sabana Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 7592 San Sabana Rd. have accessible units?
No, 7592 San Sabana Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7592 San Sabana Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7592 San Sabana Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7592 San Sabana Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7592 San Sabana Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
