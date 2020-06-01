7592 San Sabana Rd.

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated fireplace

SILVERGATE WEST DUBLIN Single Story 3 bedroom, 2 bath Home on tree lined street - Stunning updated home with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Lovely spacious kitchen with modern appliances and adjoining dining room. Family room with fireplace and sliding glass door that leads to the large back yard with gardener included! Great location walk to shops, restaurants, Shannon Park, BART and schools.



One Year Lease. Washer/Dryer Hook-ups only. Tenant pays all utilities. No Smoking.



Please call Summit Properties Group at 925-560-1100 to view. Available mid June.



No Pets Allowed



