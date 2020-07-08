9601 Cedartree Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, location, location... Beautiful mid century modern home! Remodeled featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Extra large family room with fire place, extra large backyard, new appliances included with lease, remodeled bathrooms, central air and heat, bedrooms feature ceiling fans and large closets, fresh paint inside and out, 2 car garage with automatic garage door, new roof, windows, raised wood patio deck perfect for outdoor living/grilling/outdoor furniture. Top rated schools, minutes from restaurants and shooping, parks and freeway, beautiful prime quiet neighborhood in the city of downey.



