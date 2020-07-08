All apartments in Downey
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

9601 Cedartree Rd

9601 Cedartree Road · No Longer Available
Location

9601 Cedartree Road, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, location, location... Beautiful mid century modern home! Remodeled featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Extra large family room with fire place, extra large backyard, new appliances included with lease, remodeled bathrooms, central air and heat, bedrooms feature ceiling fans and large closets, fresh paint inside and out, 2 car garage with automatic garage door, new roof, windows, raised wood patio deck perfect for outdoor living/grilling/outdoor furniture. Top rated schools, minutes from restaurants and shooping, parks and freeway, beautiful prime quiet neighborhood in the city of downey.

(RLNE5234506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

