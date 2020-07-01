9559 Firestone Blvd H

Amenities

Brand New Town Home: Downey - Property Id: 201899



Located in the exclusive neighborhood of Downey, the new community offers 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage with over 1700 square feet of living space. All amenities and the townhouse is brand new and never used before. Save on your electric bill as the property includes energy efficient features. Includes separate laundry area. Also, there is small backyard with BBQ gas connection. The over sized kitchen comes with gas range, oven and dishwasher.



The master bedroom includes a huge walk in closet. The master bathroom comes with dual sink vanity and a big shower.



Close to Firestone blvd, 605, 710, 5 freeway. Walking distance to Downey downtown, shopping center, Kaiser and located in the heart of Downey.

No Dogs Allowed



