/
Downey, CA
/
9559 Firestone Blvd H
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

9559 Firestone Blvd H

9559 Firestone Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

9559 Firestone Blvd, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Brand New Town Home: Downey - Property Id: 201899

Located in the exclusive neighborhood of Downey, the new community offers 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage with over 1700 square feet of living space. All amenities and the townhouse is brand new and never used before. Save on your electric bill as the property includes energy efficient features. Includes separate laundry area. Also, there is small backyard with BBQ gas connection. The over sized kitchen comes with gas range, oven and dishwasher.

The master bedroom includes a huge walk in closet. The master bathroom comes with dual sink vanity and a big shower.

Close to Firestone blvd, 605, 710, 5 freeway. Walking distance to Downey downtown, shopping center, Kaiser and located in the heart of Downey.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201899
Property Id 201899

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5457546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9559 Firestone Blvd H have any available units?
9559 Firestone Blvd H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 9559 Firestone Blvd H have?
Some of 9559 Firestone Blvd H's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9559 Firestone Blvd H currently offering any rent specials?
9559 Firestone Blvd H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9559 Firestone Blvd H pet-friendly?
No, 9559 Firestone Blvd H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 9559 Firestone Blvd H offer parking?
Yes, 9559 Firestone Blvd H offers parking.
Does 9559 Firestone Blvd H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9559 Firestone Blvd H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9559 Firestone Blvd H have a pool?
No, 9559 Firestone Blvd H does not have a pool.
Does 9559 Firestone Blvd H have accessible units?
No, 9559 Firestone Blvd H does not have accessible units.
Does 9559 Firestone Blvd H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9559 Firestone Blvd H has units with dishwashers.

