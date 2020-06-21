All apartments in Downey
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
9320 Elm Vista Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9320 Elm Vista Dr

9320 Elm Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9320 Elm Vista Drive, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
The Elm Vista Arbor Apartment Homes have an overlooking sparkling swimming pool and BBQ area. This is a gated community with laundry facilities. Walking distance to Kaiser Hospital and Orchard Medical Center (ER, Urgent Care, etc.) Short driving distance to Downey Landing and Stone Wood Mall Shopping Centers as well as Downtown Downey (Portos, Yogurtland, Noodle World Jr., Crossfit, etc.) Short driving distance to 105, 5, 710, 605 freeways.
.

https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/downey-1-bed-1-bath/4853/

IT490118 - IT49MC4853

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9320 Elm Vista Dr have any available units?
9320 Elm Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 9320 Elm Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9320 Elm Vista Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9320 Elm Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9320 Elm Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 9320 Elm Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 9320 Elm Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9320 Elm Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9320 Elm Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9320 Elm Vista Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9320 Elm Vista Dr has a pool.
Does 9320 Elm Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 9320 Elm Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9320 Elm Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9320 Elm Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9320 Elm Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9320 Elm Vista Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
