9150 Clancey Avenue

Amenities
Brand new beautiful, spacious home with open floor plan and lots of natural light. Home built in 2015 with cathedral ceilings and new appliances. Large pool and great outdoor entertaining space with garage converted into entertainment area. Prime location in north downey, next to great schools and a park. Located in a nice, quiet neighborhood near the 605 and 5 freeways. Gardener and pool maintenance paid for by owner.
