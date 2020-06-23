All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 9150 Clancey Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
9150 Clancey Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9150 Clancey Avenue

9150 Clancey Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9150 Clancey Avenue, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Brand new beautiful, spacious home with open floor plan and lots of natural light. Home built in 2015 with cathedral ceilings and new appliances. Large pool and great outdoor entertaining space with garage converted into entertainment area. Prime location in north downey, next to great schools and a park. Located in a nice, quiet neighborhood near the 605 and 5 freeways. Gardener and pool maintenance paid for by owner.
Brand new beautiful, spacious home with open floor plan and lots of natural light. Home built in 2015 with cathedral ceilings and new appliances. Large pool and great outdoor entertaining space with garage converted into entertainment area. Prime location in north downey, next to great schools and a park. Located in a nice, quiet neighborhood near the 605 and 5 freeways. Gardener and pool maintenance paid for by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9150 Clancey Avenue have any available units?
9150 Clancey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 9150 Clancey Avenue have?
Some of 9150 Clancey Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9150 Clancey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9150 Clancey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9150 Clancey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9150 Clancey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9150 Clancey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9150 Clancey Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9150 Clancey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9150 Clancey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9150 Clancey Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9150 Clancey Avenue has a pool.
Does 9150 Clancey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9150 Clancey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9150 Clancey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9150 Clancey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles