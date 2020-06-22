9060 Baysinger Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PET FRIENDLY family home in a prime Downey location available for rent! Spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room entry with step down family room with fireplace and bonus room (can be used as a 4th bedroom). Kitchen opens to the living room and has direct access to the backyard. There is lots of room to play and run in the backyard, which is fully gated. Large dog cage built into the side of the house with doggy door access into the family room. Laundry is located in the 2-car detached garage. Great freeway access (perfect for commuters) and located near restaurants and shopping. Walk to Doty Middle School and Downey High School!