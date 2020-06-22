All apartments in Downey
9060 Baysinger Street
Location

9060 Baysinger Street, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
PET FRIENDLY family home in a prime Downey location available for rent! Spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room entry with step down family room with fireplace and bonus room (can be used as a 4th bedroom). Kitchen opens to the living room and has direct access to the backyard. There is lots of room to play and run in the backyard, which is fully gated. Large dog cage built into the side of the house with doggy door access into the family room. Laundry is located in the 2-car detached garage. Great freeway access (perfect for commuters) and located near restaurants and shopping. Walk to Doty Middle School and Downey High School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9060 Baysinger Street have any available units?
9060 Baysinger Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 9060 Baysinger Street currently offering any rent specials?
9060 Baysinger Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9060 Baysinger Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9060 Baysinger Street is pet friendly.
Does 9060 Baysinger Street offer parking?
Yes, 9060 Baysinger Street does offer parking.
Does 9060 Baysinger Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9060 Baysinger Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9060 Baysinger Street have a pool?
No, 9060 Baysinger Street does not have a pool.
Does 9060 Baysinger Street have accessible units?
No, 9060 Baysinger Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9060 Baysinger Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9060 Baysinger Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9060 Baysinger Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9060 Baysinger Street does not have units with air conditioning.
