Home
/
Downey, CA
/
9046 Lemoran Ave
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

9046 Lemoran Ave

9046 Lemoran Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9046 Lemoran Avenue, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
JUST REMODELED!!! Property features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Very home warming feel once you step foot through front door. Extensive living room with a classic brick fireplace that only enhances that warm feeling. New laminated modern gray floors throughout the house. Updated kitchen with new quartz counter tops, washer and dryer hookups in the kitchen. One Car Garage. Spacious backyard with covered patio and new wood gate. Close to 605, 5, freeways, schools, parks, and restaurants.

(RLNE5509015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9046 Lemoran Ave have any available units?
9046 Lemoran Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 9046 Lemoran Ave have?
Some of 9046 Lemoran Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9046 Lemoran Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9046 Lemoran Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9046 Lemoran Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9046 Lemoran Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9046 Lemoran Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9046 Lemoran Ave offers parking.
Does 9046 Lemoran Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9046 Lemoran Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9046 Lemoran Ave have a pool?
No, 9046 Lemoran Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9046 Lemoran Ave have accessible units?
No, 9046 Lemoran Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9046 Lemoran Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9046 Lemoran Ave has units with dishwashers.

