9029 Tweedy Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Very custom newer single story home in a great location near freeway, shopping, restaurants and schools. 4 bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 baths gives you all the space you need. Highly upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, wood and travertine flooring, recessed lighting, crown molding, custom paint, window shutters, custom doors, inside laundry and so much more. Large master bedroom suite with fireplace. Nice and quiet back yard and ready for your family gatherings. This home is not like most rentals it is more like a new home!!! Good size 2 car garage with lots of storage!! Will not last.