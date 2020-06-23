All apartments in Downey
8622 Comolette St
8622 Comolette St

8622 Comolette Street · No Longer Available
Location

8622 Comolette Street, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMING SOON******** YOUR DREAM HOME WAITING FOR YOU IN DOWNEY!*** - COMING SOON********From the moment you walk through the front door youll fall in love with this beautiful home. This spacious floor plan will make you feel comfortable and gives you peace of mind. This fantastic home is located in a cul-de-sac offering around 1000 square feet.Two spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Your kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space with a dishwasher and new quartz counter tops. Vinyl & hardwood floors throughout this amazing home. Washer & dryer hook-ups, ceiling fans, and wall heater to keep you nice and toasty. Attached 2 car garage with extra parking in driveway.

8622 Comolette St is a house in Downey, CA 90242. Nearby schools include Ward Elementary School, Sussman Middle School and Maria Montessori House of Children. 8622 Comolette St is near Golden Park and John Anson Ford Park.

To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 550
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications

For more information on this or any other vacancy, please feel free to contact us at (562) 924-3858 or visit us at www.borbarealty.com and apply today.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2255167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8622 Comolette St have any available units?
8622 Comolette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8622 Comolette St have?
Some of 8622 Comolette St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8622 Comolette St currently offering any rent specials?
8622 Comolette St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8622 Comolette St pet-friendly?
No, 8622 Comolette St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 8622 Comolette St offer parking?
Yes, 8622 Comolette St does offer parking.
Does 8622 Comolette St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8622 Comolette St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8622 Comolette St have a pool?
No, 8622 Comolette St does not have a pool.
Does 8622 Comolette St have accessible units?
No, 8622 Comolette St does not have accessible units.
Does 8622 Comolette St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8622 Comolette St has units with dishwashers.
