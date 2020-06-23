Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

COMING SOON******** YOUR DREAM HOME WAITING FOR YOU IN DOWNEY!*** - COMING SOON********From the moment you walk through the front door youll fall in love with this beautiful home. This spacious floor plan will make you feel comfortable and gives you peace of mind. This fantastic home is located in a cul-de-sac offering around 1000 square feet.Two spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Your kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space with a dishwasher and new quartz counter tops. Vinyl & hardwood floors throughout this amazing home. Washer & dryer hook-ups, ceiling fans, and wall heater to keep you nice and toasty. Attached 2 car garage with extra parking in driveway.



8622 Comolette St is a house in Downey, CA 90242. Nearby schools include Ward Elementary School, Sussman Middle School and Maria Montessori House of Children. 8622 Comolette St is near Golden Park and John Anson Ford Park.



To Qualify:



Credit score must be no less than 550

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2255167)