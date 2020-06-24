8538 Gainford Street

Amenities
North Downey 90240 lease. First time in rental service, spacious Downey ranch style home in one of the most sought after neighborhoods. Situated on a large landscaped lot with great curb appeal, this home features 3 spacious bedrooms including a giant master suite with fireplace two walk in closets and a huge master bath with deep jacuzzi soaking tub, large class enclosed shower and dual sinks. Two bedrooms connected by a full bath with a walk in shower and dual sinks. Bedrooms are very large with ample closet space. The kitchen has hardwood floors, a large center island for prep and casual dining as well a dining area that looks out over the backyard and patio area. The kitchen opens to the large paneled family room with a brick fireplace. The formal living room is located off the foyer. The home has fresh paint and new carpet. Don't let this one pass you by, call today for a private showing.
Call regarding pets and pet deposit.