8538 Gainford Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

North Downey 90240 lease. First time in rental service, spacious Downey ranch style home in one of the most sought after neighborhoods. Situated on a large landscaped lot with great curb appeal, this home features 3 spacious bedrooms including a giant master suite with fireplace two walk in closets and a huge master bath with deep jacuzzi soaking tub, large class enclosed shower and dual sinks. Two bedrooms connected by a full bath with a walk in shower and dual sinks. Bedrooms are very large with ample closet space. The kitchen has hardwood floors, a large center island for prep and casual dining as well a dining area that looks out over the backyard and patio area. The kitchen opens to the large paneled family room with a brick fireplace. The formal living room is located off the foyer. The home has fresh paint and new carpet. Don't let this one pass you by, call today for a private showing.

Call regarding pets and pet deposit.