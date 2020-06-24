All apartments in Downey
Location

8538 Gainford Street, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
North Downey 90240 lease. First time in rental service, spacious Downey ranch style home in one of the most sought after neighborhoods. Situated on a large landscaped lot with great curb appeal, this home features 3 spacious bedrooms including a giant master suite with fireplace two walk in closets and a huge master bath with deep jacuzzi soaking tub, large class enclosed shower and dual sinks. Two bedrooms connected by a full bath with a walk in shower and dual sinks. Bedrooms are very large with ample closet space. The kitchen has hardwood floors, a large center island for prep and casual dining as well a dining area that looks out over the backyard and patio area. The kitchen opens to the large paneled family room with a brick fireplace. The formal living room is located off the foyer. The home has fresh paint and new carpet. Don't let this one pass you by, call today for a private showing.
Call regarding pets and pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8538 Gainford Street have any available units?
8538 Gainford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8538 Gainford Street have?
Some of 8538 Gainford Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8538 Gainford Street currently offering any rent specials?
8538 Gainford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8538 Gainford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8538 Gainford Street is pet friendly.
Does 8538 Gainford Street offer parking?
Yes, 8538 Gainford Street offers parking.
Does 8538 Gainford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8538 Gainford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8538 Gainford Street have a pool?
No, 8538 Gainford Street does not have a pool.
Does 8538 Gainford Street have accessible units?
No, 8538 Gainford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8538 Gainford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8538 Gainford Street has units with dishwashers.
