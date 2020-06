Amenities

parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic Opportunity to lease - Great location in desirable area of Downey. . Large Lot, Long Driveway, Large Family Room & Large backyard with fruit trees. Property is in original condition if leased as is rent price is $2100/month if upgraded to new carpet & paint $2700 per month. Maximum lease is 1 year. Call listing agent for viewing date & time. Due to high demand viewing will be scheduled to accomodate all viewings.