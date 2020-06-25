All apartments in Downey
8334 6th Street

8334 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8334 6th Street, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and Modern Craftsman Home! - Great Residential Street, Large Lot. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Modern House with Abundant Parking, Large Backyard, and Garage. Beautiful flooring throughout, lots of natural light, great layout. Modern Kitchen with newer shaker cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, HUGE DEN that can be functional as the 3rd bedroom with en-suite bathroom.
Charming and Modern Craftsman Home! - Great Residential Street, Large Lot. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Modern House with Abundant Parking, Large Backyard, and Garage. Beautiful flooring throughout, lots of natural light, great layout. Modern Kitchen with newer shaker cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, HUGE DEN that can be functional as the 3rd bedroom with en-suite bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8334 6th Street have any available units?
8334 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 8334 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8334 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8334 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8334 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 8334 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8334 6th Street offers parking.
Does 8334 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8334 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8334 6th Street have a pool?
No, 8334 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8334 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 8334 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8334 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8334 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8334 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8334 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
