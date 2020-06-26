All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 8240 Alameda Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
8240 Alameda Street
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

8240 Alameda Street

8240 Alameda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8240 Alameda Street, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautifully remodeled townhouse in the city of Downey has 3bds, 3bths and sits inside a very charming, tranquil community. It has a modern, neutral color palette, and open floor plan. Downstairs there’s an awning covered private patio right off the living room, gorgeous rustic fireplace, powder room, and an attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Upstairs lies the bedrooms, guest bathroom, and a mater en-suite with a walk in closet. You’ll have access to the community spa tub, and pool! Conveniently located near schools, parks, Downey Landing and Promenade with easy access to the freeways. If you’re looking for settle down in a city that is thriving with new exciting developments, then welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8240 Alameda Street have any available units?
8240 Alameda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8240 Alameda Street have?
Some of 8240 Alameda Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8240 Alameda Street currently offering any rent specials?
8240 Alameda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8240 Alameda Street pet-friendly?
No, 8240 Alameda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 8240 Alameda Street offer parking?
Yes, 8240 Alameda Street offers parking.
Does 8240 Alameda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8240 Alameda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8240 Alameda Street have a pool?
Yes, 8240 Alameda Street has a pool.
Does 8240 Alameda Street have accessible units?
Yes, 8240 Alameda Street has accessible units.
Does 8240 Alameda Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8240 Alameda Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles