8240 Alameda Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

This beautifully remodeled townhouse in the city of Downey has 3bds, 3bths and sits inside a very charming, tranquil community. It has a modern, neutral color palette, and open floor plan. Downstairs there’s an awning covered private patio right off the living room, gorgeous rustic fireplace, powder room, and an attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Upstairs lies the bedrooms, guest bathroom, and a mater en-suite with a walk in closet. You’ll have access to the community spa tub, and pool! Conveniently located near schools, parks, Downey Landing and Promenade with easy access to the freeways. If you’re looking for settle down in a city that is thriving with new exciting developments, then welcome home!