8020 Olive Ln.

Fall in love with this beautiful upgraded 4-bedroom townhouse in the heart of Downey. As you enter on the first floor, from the main entrance, or from the attached 2 car garage, you will find a bedroom with a full bath. This can be used as an office or the perfect guest room. Walk up to the second floor to find an open floor plan with a beautiful modern kitchen with gorgeous quartz counter tops, an island, white cabinets and a walk-in pantry. If you love Pinterest and Homegoods, you will love the living room and the dining area. These areas have so much potential for many different options to arrange and set up. On the third floor, you will conveniently find the laundry closet with a stack-able washer and dryer and 3 bedrooms. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a master bathroom with dual sinks. You'll want to make this your home for the holidays! More pictures will be available at later date.



