Home
/
Downey, CA
/
8020 Olive Ln.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:34 PM

8020 Olive Ln.

8020 Olive Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8020 Olive Ln, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*Available SOON in Downey!* - Open House Info on our website: www.LSPropertyManagement.net *1 Year Lease *Security deposit is based on approved credit. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Office DRE# 01899596.

Fall in love with this beautiful upgraded 4-bedroom townhouse in the heart of Downey. As you enter on the first floor, from the main entrance, or from the attached 2 car garage, you will find a bedroom with a full bath. This can be used as an office or the perfect guest room. Walk up to the second floor to find an open floor plan with a beautiful modern kitchen with gorgeous quartz counter tops, an island, white cabinets and a walk-in pantry. If you love Pinterest and Homegoods, you will love the living room and the dining area. These areas have so much potential for many different options to arrange and set up. On the third floor, you will conveniently find the laundry closet with a stack-able washer and dryer and 3 bedrooms. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a master bathroom with dual sinks. You'll want to make this your home for the holidays! More pictures will be available at later date.

(RLNE5301803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8020 Olive Ln. have any available units?
8020 Olive Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8020 Olive Ln. have?
Some of 8020 Olive Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8020 Olive Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
8020 Olive Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8020 Olive Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8020 Olive Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 8020 Olive Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 8020 Olive Ln. offers parking.
Does 8020 Olive Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8020 Olive Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8020 Olive Ln. have a pool?
No, 8020 Olive Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 8020 Olive Ln. have accessible units?
No, 8020 Olive Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 8020 Olive Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8020 Olive Ln. has units with dishwashers.

