7640 Stewart and Gray Road

Email your Phone Number if you are interested. It's a little over 1600 square feet , Three floors. First floor, one bedroom full bath next to garage. Second floor, living dinning kitchen area with second bedroom detached full bath. Third floor, master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. 4th bedroom with full bath. Two car garage , AC Heating , tank-less water heater, soft water system and reverse osmosis water system . Owner pays for water. Unit comes with Washer and dry on the third floor. Stove and microwave also in unit, includes refrigerator attached to reverse osmosis water system for refreshing cold drinking water. Small rear patio with natural gas connection for barbecue.