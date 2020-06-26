All apartments in Downey
Location

7640 Stewart and Gray Road, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Email your Phone Number if you are interested. It's a little over 1600 square feet , Three floors. First floor, one bedroom full bath next to garage. Second floor, living dinning kitchen area with second bedroom detached full bath. Third floor, master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. 4th bedroom with full bath. Two car garage , AC Heating , tank-less water heater, soft water system and reverse osmosis water system . Owner pays for water. Unit comes with Washer and dry on the third floor. Stove and microwave also in unit, includes refrigerator attached to reverse osmosis water system for refreshing cold drinking water. Small rear patio with natural gas connection for barbecue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7640 Stewart and Gray Road have any available units?
7640 Stewart and Gray Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7640 Stewart and Gray Road have?
Some of 7640 Stewart and Gray Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7640 Stewart and Gray Road currently offering any rent specials?
7640 Stewart and Gray Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7640 Stewart and Gray Road pet-friendly?
No, 7640 Stewart and Gray Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 7640 Stewart and Gray Road offer parking?
Yes, 7640 Stewart and Gray Road offers parking.
Does 7640 Stewart and Gray Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7640 Stewart and Gray Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7640 Stewart and Gray Road have a pool?
No, 7640 Stewart and Gray Road does not have a pool.
Does 7640 Stewart and Gray Road have accessible units?
No, 7640 Stewart and Gray Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7640 Stewart and Gray Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7640 Stewart and Gray Road does not have units with dishwashers.
