All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 7360 Dinwiddie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
7360 Dinwiddie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7360 Dinwiddie

7360 Dinwiddie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7360 Dinwiddie Street, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
See this gorgeous remodeled mansion with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in Pacific Heights. This charming house has hardwood, carpets and five fire places. The kitchen includes all the amenities. Every room is exposed to the sun so that you are able to enjoy the light. Walk to Lafayette Park from your home or Presidio Park and Golden Gate Bridge are not too far.

Pacific Heights In this elegant neighborhood youll find multi-million dollar Victorian homes and stunning views of the Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge. Its generally a quiet, residential area. Driving the hills of Pacific Heights can be breathtaking. The homes are gorgeous, the views are stunning and the streets are incredibly steep.

Features and Amenities

Stove/Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer: in house on 1st floor
Unit accommodates: 6
Bed sizes: F, F, Q
Parking: Single Car Garage
View: Garden
TV/Cable/VCR
Internet
Phone
Fireplace
Yard
Once a month housekeeping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 Dinwiddie have any available units?
7360 Dinwiddie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7360 Dinwiddie have?
Some of 7360 Dinwiddie's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7360 Dinwiddie currently offering any rent specials?
7360 Dinwiddie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 Dinwiddie pet-friendly?
No, 7360 Dinwiddie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 7360 Dinwiddie offer parking?
Yes, 7360 Dinwiddie offers parking.
Does 7360 Dinwiddie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7360 Dinwiddie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 Dinwiddie have a pool?
No, 7360 Dinwiddie does not have a pool.
Does 7360 Dinwiddie have accessible units?
No, 7360 Dinwiddie does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 Dinwiddie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7360 Dinwiddie has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Imperial Village
8749 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles