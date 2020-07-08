7360 Dinwiddie

Amenities

See this gorgeous remodeled mansion with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in Pacific Heights. This charming house has hardwood, carpets and five fire places. The kitchen includes all the amenities. Every room is exposed to the sun so that you are able to enjoy the light. Walk to Lafayette Park from your home or Presidio Park and Golden Gate Bridge are not too far.



Pacific Heights In this elegant neighborhood youll find multi-million dollar Victorian homes and stunning views of the Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge. Its generally a quiet, residential area. Driving the hills of Pacific Heights can be breathtaking. The homes are gorgeous, the views are stunning and the streets are incredibly steep.



Features and Amenities



Stove/Oven

Microwave

Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer: in house on 1st floor

Unit accommodates: 6

Bed sizes: F, F, Q

Parking: Single Car Garage

View: Garden

TV/Cable/VCR

Internet

Phone

Fireplace

Yard

Once a month housekeeping