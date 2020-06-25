7342 Nada Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

EXECUTIVE HOME FOR RENT IN DOWNEY, BUILT IN 2010. Turnkey Executive Home for rent in Downey! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, formal dining room, separate laundry room, downstairs office, and upstairs loft. Open floorplan, high ceilings, and lots of windows to let in natural light. Master suite features TWO balconies and a very large master bathroom with dual sinks, jacuzzi tub and separate shower stall. Modern kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances and breakfast counter in the kitchen. Property has a gated driveway and oversized 2-car garage. Private backyard. GREAT LOCATION!!! Walking distance to Old River School Elementary School and Stauffer Middle School. Also close proximity to Los Amigos Golf Course, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, grocery stores, and more. Freeway close, with convenient access to 710, 105, 605, and 5 freeways for commuters. Available immediately. No pets.