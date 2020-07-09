All apartments in Downey
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
7311 Pellet St
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:20 AM

7311 Pellet St

7311 Pellet Street · No Longer Available
Location

7311 Pellet Street, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
A very clean, bright, large 2 Bed/1.0 Bath apartment with hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom. It is one mile from the heart of downtown Downey in a quiet, desirable neighborhood with excellent schools and only minutes from freeways and shopping. Covered parking for one car ( additional parking on street). Most utilities included, on-site laundry hookups (tenant must provide washer and dryer), Stove, dishwasher included and refrigerator negotiable. Absolutely no pets or smoking in the unit allowed. The applicant must pay for credit and background check. Email urbankro@yahoo.com to schedule an appointment. Do not disturb tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7311 Pellet St have any available units?
7311 Pellet St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7311 Pellet St have?
Some of 7311 Pellet St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7311 Pellet St currently offering any rent specials?
7311 Pellet St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7311 Pellet St pet-friendly?
No, 7311 Pellet St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 7311 Pellet St offer parking?
Yes, 7311 Pellet St offers parking.
Does 7311 Pellet St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7311 Pellet St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7311 Pellet St have a pool?
No, 7311 Pellet St does not have a pool.
Does 7311 Pellet St have accessible units?
No, 7311 Pellet St does not have accessible units.
Does 7311 Pellet St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7311 Pellet St has units with dishwashers.

