7311 Pellet St

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

A very clean, bright, large 2 Bed/1.0 Bath apartment with hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom. It is one mile from the heart of downtown Downey in a quiet, desirable neighborhood with excellent schools and only minutes from freeways and shopping. Covered parking for one car ( additional parking on street). Most utilities included, on-site laundry hookups (tenant must provide washer and dryer), Stove, dishwasher included and refrigerator negotiable. Absolutely no pets or smoking in the unit allowed. The applicant must pay for credit and background check. Email urbankro@yahoo.com to schedule an appointment. Do not disturb tenants.