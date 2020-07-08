7259 Adwen Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must see! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2bath home with large yard Available now - This home is a charmer and a must see! You will feel right at home in this spacious open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath. The house has a great layout comprised of a large master end suite with 2 large additional bedrooms located near the 2nd bath also convenient for guests. Walk into a formal dinning area or 2nd Living room bonus area. Step down into the Back living room off of the kitchen has a fireplace and mount for your flat screen TV above with slider to direct backyard patio access. Home has a new large AC unit to keep you cool and double pain windows to keep it quiet and conserve energy. Washer and Dryer hook ups are in the hallway side by side. All newer appliances, with 2-car garage and large back yard and patio for entertaining and fruit trees. Schedule to see it today



(RLNE4975447)