All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 7259 Adwen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
7259 Adwen Street
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

7259 Adwen Street

7259 Adwen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7259 Adwen Street, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must see! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2bath home with large yard Available now - This home is a charmer and a must see! You will feel right at home in this spacious open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath. The house has a great layout comprised of a large master end suite with 2 large additional bedrooms located near the 2nd bath also convenient for guests. Walk into a formal dinning area or 2nd Living room bonus area. Step down into the Back living room off of the kitchen has a fireplace and mount for your flat screen TV above with slider to direct backyard patio access. Home has a new large AC unit to keep you cool and double pain windows to keep it quiet and conserve energy. Washer and Dryer hook ups are in the hallway side by side. All newer appliances, with 2-car garage and large back yard and patio for entertaining and fruit trees. Schedule to see it today

(RLNE4975447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7259 Adwen Street have any available units?
7259 Adwen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7259 Adwen Street have?
Some of 7259 Adwen Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7259 Adwen Street currently offering any rent specials?
7259 Adwen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7259 Adwen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7259 Adwen Street is pet friendly.
Does 7259 Adwen Street offer parking?
Yes, 7259 Adwen Street offers parking.
Does 7259 Adwen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7259 Adwen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7259 Adwen Street have a pool?
No, 7259 Adwen Street does not have a pool.
Does 7259 Adwen Street have accessible units?
No, 7259 Adwen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7259 Adwen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7259 Adwen Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Imperial Village
8749 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles