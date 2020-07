Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Turn Key Condition. This bright 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is move-in ready! Cherry wood style laminate flooring in kitchen, living, and dining rooms. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, wood cabinets and appliances; tiled laundry room off of the kitchen. The exterior features charming front landscaping and a private backyard with storage shed. Close to schools, shopping, entertainment, parks, and more. Make this beautiful home yours today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.