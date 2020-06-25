All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 12809 Morning Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
12809 Morning Ave
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

12809 Morning Ave

12809 Morning Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12809 Morning Avenue, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
3 Bed, 2 Bath House - 3 bedroom, 2 bath with hardwood floors and new carpet throughout. Large open living room with fireplace and open kitchen. Nice sized backyard that's perfect for entertaining and attached 2 car garage with direct access. Monthly rent is $2500 monthly.

For more information please call HOAG Property Management (562)869-1556

RENTAL SCAMS:
Please be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings. All fees and documents (i.e. application fee, deposits, rents and rental agreements) should only be executed at Hoag Property Management 10551 Paramount Blvd. Downey CA 90241. If you are being asked to meet someone and bring cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4779914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12809 Morning Ave have any available units?
12809 Morning Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 12809 Morning Ave have?
Some of 12809 Morning Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12809 Morning Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12809 Morning Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12809 Morning Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12809 Morning Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 12809 Morning Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12809 Morning Ave offers parking.
Does 12809 Morning Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12809 Morning Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12809 Morning Ave have a pool?
No, 12809 Morning Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12809 Morning Ave have accessible units?
No, 12809 Morning Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12809 Morning Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12809 Morning Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles