12809 Morning Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

3 Bed, 2 Bath House - 3 bedroom, 2 bath with hardwood floors and new carpet throughout. Large open living room with fireplace and open kitchen. Nice sized backyard that's perfect for entertaining and attached 2 car garage with direct access. Monthly rent is $2500 monthly.



For more information please call HOAG Property Management (562)869-1556



RENTAL SCAMS:

Please be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings. All fees and documents (i.e. application fee, deposits, rents and rental agreements) should only be executed at Hoag Property Management 10551 Paramount Blvd. Downey CA 90241. If you are being asked to meet someone and bring cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4779914)