Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

This stunning and elegant remodeled home is ready to move in. Located in the charming city of Downey and within schools that are rated in the top ten. The home provides a spacious living room with a fireplace for the whole family to enjoy. The hardwood floors and lighting throughout the house invite people to stay and admire. The kitchen includes new appliances and refurnished cabinets along with modern countertops to fit any family’s needs. The home includes a 2-car detached garage along with a drive way with plenty of parking.

Call the listing agent and schedule your tour today.