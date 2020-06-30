12261 Planett Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WONDERFUL 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath HOME. The kitchen has been remodeled and has a built in range, oven, refrigerator and granite counters. COZY Fireplace in the living room burns wood and has a gas connection! The Flat screen Television can stay in the master bedroom Suite. Central Air-Conditioning and newer dual pane windows add to the comfort. Great floor plan - Double Car Garage with access into the home. There is a washer and dryer that will remain in the garage. Unique large covered patio in backyard with tiled flooring is a great place to entertain. The lovely brick work enhances the relaxation and there is an existing brick planter that would make an awesome Fire Ring! One small pet is allowed. Asking $2600 monthly. Must see this great location in a quiet neighborhood.