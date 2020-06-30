All apartments in Downey
12261 Planett Avenue
12261 Planett Avenue

Location

12261 Planet Avenue, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WONDERFUL 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath HOME. The kitchen has been remodeled and has a built in range, oven, refrigerator and granite counters. COZY Fireplace in the living room burns wood and has a gas connection! The Flat screen Television can stay in the master bedroom Suite. Central Air-Conditioning and newer dual pane windows add to the comfort. Great floor plan - Double Car Garage with access into the home. There is a washer and dryer that will remain in the garage. Unique large covered patio in backyard with tiled flooring is a great place to entertain. The lovely brick work enhances the relaxation and there is an existing brick planter that would make an awesome Fire Ring! One small pet is allowed. Asking $2600 monthly. Must see this great location in a quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12261 Planett Avenue have any available units?
12261 Planett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 12261 Planett Avenue have?
Some of 12261 Planett Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12261 Planett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12261 Planett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12261 Planett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12261 Planett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12261 Planett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12261 Planett Avenue offers parking.
Does 12261 Planett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12261 Planett Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12261 Planett Avenue have a pool?
No, 12261 Planett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12261 Planett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12261 Planett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12261 Planett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12261 Planett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

