12136 Marbel Avenue

For Lease a charming remodeled 3 bed / 2 bath single family home located directly across the street from large shopping plaza the Downey Landing. A perfect home for a small family, with a large master bedroom with attached bathroom. A large lot provides plenty of driveway parking and includes a 2 car garage. Enjoy a large backyard for children to play. You'll never need to go far to shop! Enjoy Best Buy, Petsmart, Walmart, tons of restaurants to enjoy and even Kaiser Hospital. Don’t snooze and miss out. Make this yours today!