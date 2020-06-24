All apartments in Downey
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:35 AM

12136 Marbel Avenue

12136 Marbel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12136 Marbel Avenue, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Lease a charming remodeled 3 bed / 2 bath single family home located directly across the street from large shopping plaza the Downey Landing. A perfect home for a small family, with a large master bedroom with attached bathroom. A large lot provides plenty of driveway parking and includes a 2 car garage. Enjoy a large backyard for children to play. You'll never need to go far to shop! Enjoy Best Buy, Petsmart, Walmart, tons of restaurants to enjoy and even Kaiser Hospital. Don’t snooze and miss out. Make this yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12136 Marbel Avenue have any available units?
12136 Marbel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 12136 Marbel Avenue have?
Some of 12136 Marbel Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12136 Marbel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12136 Marbel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12136 Marbel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12136 Marbel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 12136 Marbel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12136 Marbel Avenue offers parking.
Does 12136 Marbel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12136 Marbel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12136 Marbel Avenue have a pool?
No, 12136 Marbel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12136 Marbel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12136 Marbel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12136 Marbel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12136 Marbel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
