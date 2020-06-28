11410 Brookshire Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool hot tub

Include you cell number with your email to us! Perfect One story Condo for you. One Primary Person Must be 55 Years of age to live here. Two Bedroom with Two Full Bath, laundry machines included, fresh new paint, new wood looking laminate, very clean, very nice neighbors, quiet, great part of Downey, shopping near by, close to schools, close to church, freeway close by, private and secure place to lay your head for the night. Call us anytime and we can show you our place at your earliest convenience. Call Direct at 5 6 2 - 4 1 4 - 0 0 3 0.Quick note: This is a retirement community. According to the associations governing CCRs the primary resident must be a minimum of 55 years of age in order to live here. All other residents including children must be a minimum of age 45.