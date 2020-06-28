All apartments in Downey
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

11410 Brookshire Avenue

11410 Brookshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11410 Brookshire Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

garbage disposal
pool
air conditioning
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
hot tub
Include you cell number with your email to us! Perfect One story Condo for you. One Primary Person Must be 55 Years of age to live here. Two Bedroom with Two Full Bath, laundry machines included, fresh new paint, new wood looking laminate, very clean, very nice neighbors, quiet, great part of Downey, shopping near by, close to schools, close to church, freeway close by, private and secure place to lay your head for the night. Call us anytime and we can show you our place at your earliest convenience. Call Direct at 5 6 2 - 4 1 4 - 0 0 3 0.Quick note: This is a retirement community. According to the associations governing CCRs the primary resident must be a minimum of 55 years of age in order to live here. All other residents including children must be a minimum of age 45.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11410 Brookshire Avenue have any available units?
11410 Brookshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 11410 Brookshire Avenue have?
Some of 11410 Brookshire Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11410 Brookshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11410 Brookshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11410 Brookshire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11410 Brookshire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 11410 Brookshire Avenue offer parking?
No, 11410 Brookshire Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11410 Brookshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11410 Brookshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11410 Brookshire Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11410 Brookshire Avenue has a pool.
Does 11410 Brookshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11410 Brookshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11410 Brookshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11410 Brookshire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

