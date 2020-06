Amenities

Welcome to 10521 Lakewood Blvd #1. We are pleased to offer a large 2 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath with large private patio. This home features a large living room, eat in kitchen, 2 large bedroom with lots of natural light. This unit also includes laundry hookups on the 2nd floor along with a garage parking. Call today for an appointment!