Home
/
Downey, CA
/
10435 Vultee Ave
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

10435 Vultee Ave

10435 Vultee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10435 Vultee Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
This home is located in highly sought after North East Downey neighborhood north of Stonewood Mall. Featuring a spacious living room with classic hardwood floors and large bright windows. The modern kitchen is the perfect place to entertain guests with it's open concept design. The den is the perfect place to relax whilst viewing the tranquil side yard. There are a total of three spacious bedrooms and two large bathrooms. A large rear yard and spacious two car garage make this home complete.

(RLNE5670956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10435 Vultee Ave have any available units?
10435 Vultee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 10435 Vultee Ave have?
Some of 10435 Vultee Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10435 Vultee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10435 Vultee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10435 Vultee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10435 Vultee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10435 Vultee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10435 Vultee Ave offers parking.
Does 10435 Vultee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10435 Vultee Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10435 Vultee Ave have a pool?
No, 10435 Vultee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10435 Vultee Ave have accessible units?
No, 10435 Vultee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10435 Vultee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10435 Vultee Ave has units with dishwashers.

