10435 Vultee Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

This home is located in highly sought after North East Downey neighborhood north of Stonewood Mall. Featuring a spacious living room with classic hardwood floors and large bright windows. The modern kitchen is the perfect place to entertain guests with it's open concept design. The den is the perfect place to relax whilst viewing the tranquil side yard. There are a total of three spacious bedrooms and two large bathrooms. A large rear yard and spacious two car garage make this home complete.



(RLNE5670956)