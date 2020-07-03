All apartments in Downey
10435 Casanes Ave.

10435 Casanes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10435 Casanes Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Available NOW in Downey!* - Open House Info on our website: www.LSPropertyManagement.net *1 Year Lease. Security deposit is based on approved credit. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Office DRE# 01899596.

This beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath home is in the desirable North East Downey. It features a Large Living Room with Recessed Lights, Formal Dining Room, and Spacious Kitchen with Eat-In Dining Area. Central AC/Heat and Ceiling Fans in all 3 bedrooms will keep you comfortable year-round, and the Large Picture Windows let in tons of natural light. Features New Two-Tone Paint, Carpet, Hardwood-Look Vinyl Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathrooms, and Blinds! The Spacious Back Yard with Covered Patio is the perfect place to enjoy a Sunday afternoon, and the 2 Car Garage with Laundry Hook-Ups and Long Driveway provide plenty of space for all your vehicles. Located off Florence Ave. and Lakewood Blvd., you'll be minutes from the Stonewood Center, PIH, Porto's Bakery, and the Downey Promenade.

Included: Landscaping
Appliances Included: Central AC/Heat, Gas Range

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4331346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10435 Casanes Ave. have any available units?
10435 Casanes Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 10435 Casanes Ave. have?
Some of 10435 Casanes Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10435 Casanes Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10435 Casanes Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10435 Casanes Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 10435 Casanes Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 10435 Casanes Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10435 Casanes Ave. offers parking.
Does 10435 Casanes Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10435 Casanes Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10435 Casanes Ave. have a pool?
No, 10435 Casanes Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10435 Casanes Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10435 Casanes Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10435 Casanes Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10435 Casanes Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

