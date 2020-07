Amenities

Located on a quiet street, this home is ready for a family that appreciates a home that is well taken care of. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home comes with a stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, furnished living room, and partially furnished bedrooms. The backyard is spacious for your children to have fun playing in. Shopping and schools are minutes away, as well as the 5 and 605 freeways.