Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely new remodeled 2 bed and 2 1/2 bath condo located in the most convenient area in North Diamond Bar. Close to Cal Poly, Mt. Sac College with easy access to freeway 57, 60, 10 and 71. Close to elementary school, bus station, banks, restaurants, super market and the newly opened Sprouts store. This condo has a 2 car garage and a nice patio for entertaining your guests or enjoying the breeze

, having your afternoon tea in a Sunday afternoon.