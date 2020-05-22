Rent Calculator
23826 Decorah Rd.
23826 Decorah Rd.
23826 Decorah Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
23826 Decorah Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar
Amenities
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
23826 Decorah Rd. Available 05/23/20 Diamond Bar Charmer - Great home in North Diamond Bar. 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bath. HOA includes club house, pool, tennis court. Near 57 and 60 fwy.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4983556)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23826 Decorah Rd. have any available units?
23826 Decorah Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Diamond Bar, CA
.
Is 23826 Decorah Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
23826 Decorah Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23826 Decorah Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 23826 Decorah Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar
.
Does 23826 Decorah Rd. offer parking?
No, 23826 Decorah Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 23826 Decorah Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23826 Decorah Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23826 Decorah Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 23826 Decorah Rd. has a pool.
Does 23826 Decorah Rd. have accessible units?
No, 23826 Decorah Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 23826 Decorah Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 23826 Decorah Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23826 Decorah Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 23826 Decorah Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
