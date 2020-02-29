23303 Stirrup Dr

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning clubhouse

A Jewel in Diamond Bar! - Welcome to 23303 Stirrup Drive in the City of Diamond Bar. This Beauty is located in a charming and peaceful neighborhood. Walk up past the brand new fence towards the front door, youll enter through the double doors which leads to the formal living room with vaulted ceilings and brand new recessed lighting and adjacent formal dining room. Kitchen comes with brand new appliances and countertops. Bathrooms are also beautifully remodeled with new showers, sinks, and countertops. There is a bonus room which you can turn into your entertainment room! Brand new A/C unit installed. Access to the garage from the kitchen. Home come with new Ring Video Doorbell. A lot of space in the backyard. Near 57/10/60 Freeways; close to schools, shopping centers, and restaurants.



*NO PETS ALLOWED.*

*TENANT PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES.*

*OWNER PAYS FOR GARDENER.*



Please TEXT 626-474-5222 to schedule a showing or SELF-SCHEDULE on the left hand side.



To apply and schedule showing, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now" or "Schedule Showing."

https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/

In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.



