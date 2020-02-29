All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 23303 Stirrup Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
23303 Stirrup Dr
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

23303 Stirrup Dr

23303 Stirrup Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

23303 Stirrup Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
A Jewel in Diamond Bar! - Welcome to 23303 Stirrup Drive in the City of Diamond Bar. This Beauty is located in a charming and peaceful neighborhood. Walk up past the brand new fence towards the front door, youll enter through the double doors which leads to the formal living room with vaulted ceilings and brand new recessed lighting and adjacent formal dining room. Kitchen comes with brand new appliances and countertops. Bathrooms are also beautifully remodeled with new showers, sinks, and countertops. There is a bonus room which you can turn into your entertainment room! Brand new A/C unit installed. Access to the garage from the kitchen. Home come with new Ring Video Doorbell. A lot of space in the backyard. Near 57/10/60 Freeways; close to schools, shopping centers, and restaurants.

*NO PETS ALLOWED.*
*TENANT PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES.*
*OWNER PAYS FOR GARDENER.*

Please TEXT 626-474-5222 to schedule a showing or SELF-SCHEDULE on the left hand side.

To apply and schedule showing, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now" or "Schedule Showing."
https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/
In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5491971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23303 Stirrup Dr have any available units?
23303 Stirrup Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 23303 Stirrup Dr have?
Some of 23303 Stirrup Dr's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23303 Stirrup Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23303 Stirrup Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23303 Stirrup Dr pet-friendly?
No, 23303 Stirrup Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23303 Stirrup Dr offer parking?
Yes, 23303 Stirrup Dr offers parking.
Does 23303 Stirrup Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23303 Stirrup Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23303 Stirrup Dr have a pool?
No, 23303 Stirrup Dr does not have a pool.
Does 23303 Stirrup Dr have accessible units?
No, 23303 Stirrup Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23303 Stirrup Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 23303 Stirrup Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23303 Stirrup Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23303 Stirrup Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles