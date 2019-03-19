All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22920 Estoril Drive

22920 Estoril Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22920 Estoril Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Montefino Townhome located in the highly desirable Diamond Bar area. Located in the Walnut Valley School District. Great end unit with a view. The home lets in a lot of natural lighting and sunlight and has been remodeled recently with premium materials. Open floor plans with 3 bedrooms and new interior paint. One bedroom and one bathroom located downstairs. Custom laminated wood flooring and comfortable fireplace in living room. The kitchen has new quartz kitchen countertop and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has dual sinks and upstairs second-floor bathroom are beautiful with wood looking ceramic tile flooring. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings as well and spacious walk-in closet. Home has a nice and large private patio area that is great for entertaining guests. 2 car attached garage. Rent includes water, trash, nighttime security guard and HOA fees. Home is close to highly accredited Walnut School District, major freeways, parks, restaurants, and shopping center. This home has much more to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22920 Estoril Drive have any available units?
22920 Estoril Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 22920 Estoril Drive have?
Some of 22920 Estoril Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22920 Estoril Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22920 Estoril Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22920 Estoril Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22920 Estoril Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 22920 Estoril Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22920 Estoril Drive offers parking.
Does 22920 Estoril Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22920 Estoril Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22920 Estoril Drive have a pool?
No, 22920 Estoril Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22920 Estoril Drive have accessible units?
No, 22920 Estoril Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22920 Estoril Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22920 Estoril Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22920 Estoril Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22920 Estoril Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
