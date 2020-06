Amenities

Desirable upper corner condo unit with views at the Highlands Diamond Bar Tennis Club. Open living room with balcony. Travertine floors throughout. Master bedroom with master bathroom. Updated kitchen. Central air and heating. Two parking spaces in bottom front of unit. Inside laundry hookups in unit. Pool, tennis courts and clubhouse amenities. Water and trash included. Please provide application, credit report and proof of income. Sorry, no smokers.